PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $5,053,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in PROS by 35.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 515,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 134,117 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.3% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,456,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,671,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.20. 16,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,362. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

