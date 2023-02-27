ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 30,049,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 48,592,555 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $5.96.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,460,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 199,081 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at $5,668,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $1,778,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

