QANTM Intellectual Property Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:QIP)

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
QANTM Intellectual Property Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58.
QANTM Intellectual Property Company Profile
