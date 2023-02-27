QANTM Intellectual Property Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:QIP)

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIPGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

QANTM Intellectual Property Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58.

QANTM Intellectual Property Company Profile

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, multinationals, public research institutions, and universities in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hongkong. The company offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks.

Dividend History for QANTM Intellectual Property (ASX:QIP)

