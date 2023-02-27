Quanterix (QTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect Quanterix to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.
Quanterix Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $11.26 on Monday. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $417.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
