Quanterix (QTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect Quanterix to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Quanterix Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $11.26 on Monday. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $417.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quanterix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 480.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

