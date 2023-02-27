QuarkChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.15 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $63.76 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.29 or 0.00422122 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,778.63 or 0.28532667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000163 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

