Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of Ready Capital
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ready Capital by 575.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.
Ready Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
