ReddCoin Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.28 million and $4,466.91 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00402019 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00027868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014095 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000831 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017256 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.