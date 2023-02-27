Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.86.

Shares of RGEN opened at $173.44 on Thursday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.17 and a 200 day moving average of $192.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

