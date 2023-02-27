Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.86. Approximately 413,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 475,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a current ratio of 23.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,932.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Replimune Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Replimune Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after buying an additional 81,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.