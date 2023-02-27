Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 610,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 483,696 shares.The stock last traded at $22.06 and had previously closed at $22.13.
RFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
