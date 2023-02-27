Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 610,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 483,696 shares.The stock last traded at $22.06 and had previously closed at $22.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Forest Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

