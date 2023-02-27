Reviewing SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) & Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SmartRent and Ribbon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

SmartRent currently has a consensus price target of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 127.23%. Ribbon Communications has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. Given SmartRent’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Ribbon Communications.

SmartRent has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartRent and Ribbon Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 4.63 -$71.96 million ($0.51) -5.06 Ribbon Communications $819.76 million 0.87 -$98.08 million ($0.67) -6.34

SmartRent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ribbon Communications. Ribbon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartRent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -62.30% -23.75% -17.16% Ribbon Communications -11.97% 0.02% 0.01%

Summary

SmartRent beats Ribbon Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc. delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides secure, and reliable hardware and software products solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport designed to support and enable technologies like 5G, distributed cloud computing and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

