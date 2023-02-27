Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.24) to GBX 5,790 ($69.73) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

