Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.29. 9,083,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 26,388,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

