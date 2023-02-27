Robert W. Baird Boosts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $60.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $53.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

About WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

