Robert W. Baird Boosts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $60.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.
Shares of WSC stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $53.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
