Robert W. Baird Increases PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $26.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.36.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

About PowerSchool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after acquiring an additional 172,974 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,285,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 647,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PowerSchool by 21.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 271,642 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in PowerSchool by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 265,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.