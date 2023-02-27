Robert W. Baird Increases PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $26.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.36.
PowerSchool Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.