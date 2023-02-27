Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target to $587.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $545.00 to $587.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $529.97 on Monday. Chemed has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $534.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chemed by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

