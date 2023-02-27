Royal Bank of Canada Increases OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $10.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLO. StockNews.com cut OLO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.
NYSE OLO opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
