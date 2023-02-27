Royal Bank of Canada Raises Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$86.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ONEXF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Onex Price Performance

OTCMKTS ONEXF traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270. Onex has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

