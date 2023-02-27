Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.61.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:RY traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$138.20. 972,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,560. The company has a market cap of C$190.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$144.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
