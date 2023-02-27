Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:RY traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$138.20. 972,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,560. The company has a market cap of C$190.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$144.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 32.56%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8940568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

