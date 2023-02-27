Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,193 shares of company stock worth $2,777,899. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $162.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a PE ratio of 579.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.