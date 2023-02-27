Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,899 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $162.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.20 billion, a PE ratio of 579.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

