Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.32.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$6.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,823.56. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

