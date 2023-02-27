Sang Young Lee Acquires 5,000 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee bought 5,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,342,534 shares in the company, valued at $24,568,372.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Sang Young Lee bought 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $127,610.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sang Young Lee bought 12,600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,840.00.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PCB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,589. The company has a market capitalization of $270.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.71. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 30.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

