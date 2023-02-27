Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,351,169 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,209,786 shares.The stock last traded at $3.03 and had previously closed at $2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 12.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 208.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.