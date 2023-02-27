Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,091,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.24. 295,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

