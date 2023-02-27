Scotiabank Boosts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.
NYSE PBA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 299,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,264. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
