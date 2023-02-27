Scotiabank Boosts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 299,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,264. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

About Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.