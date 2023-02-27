Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Up to $161.37

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $161.37, but opened at $182.54. Seagen shares last traded at $180.57, with a volume of 1,810,467 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,120.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,461 shares of company stock worth $12,492,991. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

