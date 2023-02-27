Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0062

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $5,106.60 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00219242 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00102984 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00055763 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00053690 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000873 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00634375 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,766.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.