SelfKey Hits Market Cap of $65.87 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $65.87 million and approximately $38.60 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

