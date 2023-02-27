Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 120.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period.

Shares of LGSTU stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

