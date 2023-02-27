Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.45. Semper Paratus Acquisition shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 100 shares.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 745,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,083,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

