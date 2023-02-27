Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $201,214.20 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $68.44. 379,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after buying an additional 1,232,317 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,353,000 after buying an additional 448,311 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Further Reading

