Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,900 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,900 ($34.92) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.74) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.13) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.33) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,950 ($35.53) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.12) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,947.45 ($35.49).

Shares of Shell stock traded up GBX 43.75 ($0.53) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,542.75 ($30.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,610,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870,668. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,588.75 ($31.17). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,404.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,348.87. The stock has a market cap of £176.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.12) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($239,790.82). In related news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($29.89) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($215,590.87). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.12) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($239,790.82). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

