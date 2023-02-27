Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 170,158 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $19,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,532,000 after purchasing an additional 515,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shell by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after buying an additional 1,295,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shell by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,528.38.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.