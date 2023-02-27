Siacoin (SC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $177,918.34

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $230.07 million and approximately $177,918.34 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00400232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00090156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00638477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00573638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00177594 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,377,012,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

