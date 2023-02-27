Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,570,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading

