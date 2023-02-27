Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIGGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,570,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

