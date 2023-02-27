SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) were up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $315.34 and last traded at $313.73. Approximately 373,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,125,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

