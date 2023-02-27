Songbird (SGB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $541,187.00

Songbird (SGB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Songbird has a market capitalization of $96.72 million and approximately $541,187.00 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Songbird has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Songbird Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

