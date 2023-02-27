Songbird (SGB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $541,187.00

Songbird (SGB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Songbird has a market capitalization of $96.72 million and approximately $541,187.00 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Songbird has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00422268 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.31 or 0.28542567 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.
Songbird Profile
Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog.
Buying and Selling Songbird
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.