SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $134.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

