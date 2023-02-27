SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 161,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 70,233 shares.The stock last traded at $12.49 and had previously closed at $12.49.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $43,476,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $10,130,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,979,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $3,972,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

