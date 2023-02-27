SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 161,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 70,233 shares.The stock last traded at $12.49 and had previously closed at $12.49.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRH Total Return Fund (STEW)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.