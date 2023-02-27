Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $101.31 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

