Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $102.77 million and $4.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,606.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00403380 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014105 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00090553 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00642509 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00578147 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00177654 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,914,268 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.