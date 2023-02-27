STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.11. 66,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

