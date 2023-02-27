Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8 %

STRL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.34. 259,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,496. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $401,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

