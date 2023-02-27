Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 4%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.56. 483,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,800,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.72 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 171,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,703 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 1,005,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

