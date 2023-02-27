StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.16. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

