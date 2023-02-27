StockNews.com Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

FHB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

