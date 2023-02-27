StockNews.com Downgrades Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Sell

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RVNC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

