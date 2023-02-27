StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of WHG opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.69%.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $78,542.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

