StockNews.com Lowers Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Constellium Stock Down 5.6 %

CSTM opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Constellium has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 307.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Constellium by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

